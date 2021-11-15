Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Drops By 83.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 50.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $132,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

