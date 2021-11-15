Showcase (SHO) One Day Volume Tops $82,392.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $443,382.87 and $82,392.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00068733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,942.90 or 0.99821374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.48 or 0.07017755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

