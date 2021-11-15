Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SIEGY stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.11. 117,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.