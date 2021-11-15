Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.51 ($65.30).

A number of analysts recently commented on SHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

SHL stock opened at €59.90 ($70.47) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €58.07 and its 200-day moving average is €54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.15. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

