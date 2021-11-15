Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van Sells 6,087 Shares

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.58 on Monday. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sientra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

