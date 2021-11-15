Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Raised to C$2.50 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMT. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$2.12 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of C$346.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

