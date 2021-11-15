Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

