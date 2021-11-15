Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$48.96 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22. Signify has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

