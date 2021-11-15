Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the October 14th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:QQC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $34.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 3.84% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

