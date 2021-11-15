Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

