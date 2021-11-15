SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

