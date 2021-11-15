SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.82 on Monday. SOC Telemed has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Several brokerages have commented on TLMD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

