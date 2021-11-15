Societe Generale Upgrades Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AZIHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

