Soda Coin Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $25.31 million and $1.31 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

