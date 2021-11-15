SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.76 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

