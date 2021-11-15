Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Soligenix stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Get Soligenix alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Soligenix worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.