Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 611.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -968.40 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

