SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $84.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

