Spence Asset Management Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

