Spence Asset Management Sells 15,552 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spence Asset Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 4.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $5,211,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 132.5% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $660.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $314.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

