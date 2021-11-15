Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $44.76

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.76, but opened at $46.51. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 8,825 shares trading hands.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after buying an additional 737,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.