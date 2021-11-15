Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 3.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,184,543 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $150.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $5,044,219. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

