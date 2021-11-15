Spore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,658.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $129,658.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00222821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00086459 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (CRYPTO:SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

