Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

