SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $80.28 on Monday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

