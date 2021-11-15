Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 12,038 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 over the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

