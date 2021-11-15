Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.