Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,090 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

SAVA opened at $68.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.48. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

