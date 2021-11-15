Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $117,104 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.