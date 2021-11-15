Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $652.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $669.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.14.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

