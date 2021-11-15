Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 39,172 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $103.07 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,347. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

