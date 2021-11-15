SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce $8.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 67.89% and a negative net margin of 114.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SRAX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 776,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70. SRAX has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRAX by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SRAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SRAX by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in SRAX by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in SRAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

