STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 11,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.08%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 222,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

