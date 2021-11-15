Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Achieves $10.41 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

