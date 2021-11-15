Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen Sells 2,000 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Standex International stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.92. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

