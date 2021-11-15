Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen Sells 2,000 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Standex International stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.92. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
