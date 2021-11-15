Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $7.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.66 billion and the highest is $8.22 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.19 billion to $36.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

