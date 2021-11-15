State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Sells $94,307.85 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $94,307.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. 184,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

