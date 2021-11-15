State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $59.92. 123,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,676,564. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

