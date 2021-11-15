State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,533 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Equinix worth $47,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $888.24.

EQIX traded up $20.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $795.82. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,458. The company has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 163.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

