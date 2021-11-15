State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,953. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

