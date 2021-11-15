State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,578 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 631,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $33,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 84,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,725. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

