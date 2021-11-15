State Street Corp Has $38.74 Million Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.72% of Nkarta worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.44. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

