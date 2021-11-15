State Street Corp Has $39.50 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $39,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after purchasing an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating acquired 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,913 shares of company stock valued at $706,818 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.