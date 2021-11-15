State Street Corp Has $41.12 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $41,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,867,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $34,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.