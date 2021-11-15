State Street Corp Purchases 36,853 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $38,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

BJRI stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.