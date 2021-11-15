State Street Corp Sells 1,156,283 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,718,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,156,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.77% of Precigen worth $37,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 37.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

PGEN opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,193,911 shares in the company, valued at $136,064,908.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 719,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

