SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 53% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $112,122.52 and $12.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00521464 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

