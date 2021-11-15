StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.46

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

