Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$49.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

