Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$19.00

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

